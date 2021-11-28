Coin Artist Market Cap Tops $1.28 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,425.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

