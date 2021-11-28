Cohen Klingenstein LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.4% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

