Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $288,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $638.74 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The company has a market cap of $251.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

