Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 103.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $175.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

