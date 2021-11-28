Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in PayPal by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its stake in PayPal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 8,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.79 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

