Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 0.48. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $146.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.