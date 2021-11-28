Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after acquiring an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

NFLX opened at $665.64 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $643.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

