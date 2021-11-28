Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

