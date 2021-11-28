City Holding Co. Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.32 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

