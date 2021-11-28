City Holding Co. Has $2.78 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,867,000 after buying an additional 120,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after buying an additional 1,043,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 93,006 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

