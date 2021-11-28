City Holding Co. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Intel by 10.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,186,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $436,174,000 after buying an additional 785,616 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 62,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Intel by 53.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.