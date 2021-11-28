Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

