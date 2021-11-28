Citigroup Begins Coverage on Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $320.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.