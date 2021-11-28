Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stake Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 92,700.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 218.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 89.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $183,000.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $709.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.