CION Invt Corp (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 8th

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CION Invt stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. CION Invt has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Roman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,895 shares of company stock valued at $200,929. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

About CION Invt

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

