CION Invt Corp (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 8th

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of CION Invt stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. CION Invt has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.65.
CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.
About CION Invt
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.