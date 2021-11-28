China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,760,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Infrastructure Construction stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. China Infrastructure Construction has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of cement. It produces ready-mixed concrete for developers and the construction industry. The company was founded on February 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

