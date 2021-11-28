Chico’s FAS (CHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $696.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

