Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CHKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 38,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.56%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

