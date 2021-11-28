Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.47. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

GTLS stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.54. 191,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.66 and its 200 day moving average is $168.98. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

