Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SkyWater Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

