Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 97,098 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,165,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 208,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 193,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,536 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of BRG stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of $405.36 million, a PE ratio of 140.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.