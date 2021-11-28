Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 271,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,017.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 160,954 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BHR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

