Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Ardelyx worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ardelyx by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 240,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ardelyx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 85,682 shares of company stock worth $95,591 in the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

