Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 170,481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.