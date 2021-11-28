Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Charah Solutions worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $156.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.32. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $84,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

