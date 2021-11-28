CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a growth of 306.4% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFVI opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

