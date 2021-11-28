Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery Sells 145,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $4,122,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.90 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after acquiring an additional 904,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after acquiring an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Certara by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

