Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery Sells 145,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $4,122,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.90 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.
About Certara
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
