Century Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $15.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS opened at $71.67 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.