Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $102.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $105.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

