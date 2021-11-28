Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $448,160.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00235511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

