Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.33. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79).

In other Centamin news, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.