Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Down 91.8% in November

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the October 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CETX opened at $1.07 on Friday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

