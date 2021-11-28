Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

CELU opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Celularity has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

