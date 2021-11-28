Celo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Celo has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $53.60 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $4.83 or 0.00008470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00061938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00098218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.51 or 0.07467928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,544.92 or 0.99136702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

