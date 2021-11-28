Cboe Global Markets Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 21,576 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 781% compared to the average daily volume of 2,448 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $128.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

