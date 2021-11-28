Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $128.88 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.