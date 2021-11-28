Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Carter’s reported sales of $989.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $3,105,947.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,235 shares of company stock worth $11,136,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,411,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,060,000 after buying an additional 104,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after buying an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 133,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.57. The stock had a trading volume of 226,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,697. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

