Carbon (CRBN) Tops One Day Volume of $319,295.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $319,295.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00061974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00074703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00101073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.88 or 0.07472969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.41 or 0.99926312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,221,154 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

