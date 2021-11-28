Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,481 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.30% of Capstar Financial worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

CSTR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $476.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

