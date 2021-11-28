Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 746 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

