Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 414 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.92.

GWW stock opened at $489.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $501.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.