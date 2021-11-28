Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Corning by 882.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

