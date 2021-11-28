Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

