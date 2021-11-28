Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $291.38 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $148.53 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.38.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total transaction of $412,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

