Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

OPRA stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $913.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.11. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

