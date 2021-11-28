Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $291.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.53 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

