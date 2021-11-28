Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 577 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 162.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY opened at $58.74 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.