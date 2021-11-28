Cango (NYSE:CANG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.31

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 3021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $517.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

