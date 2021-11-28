Cango (NYSE:CANG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.31

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 3021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $517.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
