Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Shares of CP traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.31. 3,591,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

