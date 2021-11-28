Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.48 million-$933.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.36 million.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $45.90 on Friday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

